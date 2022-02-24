PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

