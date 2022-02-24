LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 4446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Specifically, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,608 shares of company stock worth $5,699,796 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

