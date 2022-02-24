Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $62.88 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

Specifically, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Timken by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 773,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 103,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

