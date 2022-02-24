Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend payment by 366.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $19.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

