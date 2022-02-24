Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 414136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.34). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,701,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after buying an additional 1,049,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 989,197 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

