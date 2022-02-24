Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3,745.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,101 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Forward Air worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Forward Air by 483.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 81.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 662.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Forward Air by 25.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after buying an additional 39,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 50.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

