Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stryker by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,519,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $394,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $253.62 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

