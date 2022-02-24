Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 233.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.86. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

