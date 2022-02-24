The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,101 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Mosaic worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 522.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 34.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 78.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 384.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

