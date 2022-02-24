Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 87,500 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

