Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $125.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $132.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

