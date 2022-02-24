Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $98,000 in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPTK. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 213,093 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

CPTK stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.