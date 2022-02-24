Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 252,801 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,801 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Stem worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STEM opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $473,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,158 over the last three months.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

