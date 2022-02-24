Comparing Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) & Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

26.2% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -3.78% N/A -26.79% Li-Cycle -3,072.40% -63.60% -37.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Li-Cycle 0 2 7 0 2.78

Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.82%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li-Cycle has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Li-Cycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $2.91 million 2.51 -$2.73 million N/A N/A Li-Cycle $7.38 million 140.18 -$226.56 million N/A N/A

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li-Cycle.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company was founded by Joseph John Combs III on February 13, 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.