Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PFS stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.