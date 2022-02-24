15,000 Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 717,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

SHAC opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.