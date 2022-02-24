28,750 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.