Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of G Squared Ascend I worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at $3,754,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter valued at $1,220,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 251.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 138,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the second quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G Squared Ascend I stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

