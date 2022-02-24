Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $261,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

