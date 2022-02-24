Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Earnings Results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Parsons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

