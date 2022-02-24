Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 952,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 367,991 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 775,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 495,029 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 573,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 418,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSTB opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

