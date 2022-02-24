Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BLKB opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5,827.17 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

