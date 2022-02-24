Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Cut by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.90. 3,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.