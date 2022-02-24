Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,524. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $815.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Uranium Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 503,938 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

