Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after buying an additional 166,728 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.98. 11,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

