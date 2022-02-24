Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises approximately 1.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $41.01. 7,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,501. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

