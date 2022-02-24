Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 7,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $741.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

