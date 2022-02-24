Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $22,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.34. 8,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.80 and its 200 day moving average is $222.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

