Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,780,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 745,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Western Union by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 530,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 137,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 47,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Western Union by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 291,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 147,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.