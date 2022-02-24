Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 71,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,562. Upstart has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.85.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,631 shares of company stock valued at $106,860,465 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

