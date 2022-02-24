New England Research & Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $299.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.20 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.23.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

