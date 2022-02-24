RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. RadNet has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RadNet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 60.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1,472.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.