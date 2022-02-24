BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.83 million.BlackLine also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

BL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.05. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $1,105,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,427 shares of company stock worth $1,878,113. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackLine by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

