STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,219. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 147.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

