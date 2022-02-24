The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 999,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112,822 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 826,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,170,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

SCHW opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

