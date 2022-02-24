Captrust Financial Advisors Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

