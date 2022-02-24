iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.60. 594,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,677,965. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average is $219.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.