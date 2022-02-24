New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.12. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.05 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $518.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

