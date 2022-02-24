Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

ESGU traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $92.65. 1,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,937. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

