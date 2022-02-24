Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 14,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,785. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

