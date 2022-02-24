iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $865,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $37.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

