Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,760 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

