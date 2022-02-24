Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Announces Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 755.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.