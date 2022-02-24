Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 6.9%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.66 and last traded at $120.26. 137,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,511,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

