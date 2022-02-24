Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,745,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after acquiring an additional 559,148 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $86.44.

