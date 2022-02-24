The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 on March 24th

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $308.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,939,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.