Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 623,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average is $215.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.36, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.31 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.