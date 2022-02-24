Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,306,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.93. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.78 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

