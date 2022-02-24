Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 67,293 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,293 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 208,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,135,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.