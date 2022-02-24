Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.53. 10,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,149. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

